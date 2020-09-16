Compania Hoteliera Intercontinental Romania Switches To RON3M Loss In 1H/2020 Vs RON4.6M Profit In Jan-June 2019

Compania Hoteliera Intercontinental Romania Switches To RON3M Loss In 1H/2020 Vs RON4.6M Profit In Jan-June 2019. Hotel operator Compania Hoteliera Intercontinental Romania (RCHI.RO), the operator of Bucharest-based five-star Intercontinental Hotel, posted a turnover of RON9.1 million in January-June 2020, less than a third of the RON32 million level posted in the year-earlier period, and it switched to a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]