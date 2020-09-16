Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,713 to 107,011

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,713 to 107,011. As many as 1,713 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Wednesday. All the new cases involve patients that did not test positive before. According to GCS information on persons declared cured will be released as soon as possible, as it is not available at the usual time due to technical changes in data centralisation application. Romania's COVID-19 total case count reached 107,011 on Wednesday. According to GCS, 2,136,544 tests have been processed nationwide in Romania. Of these, 25,991 were performed in the last 24 hours - 16,542 based on the definition of the case and the medical protocol and 9,449 upon request. Since the last GCS reporting, the results of 529 tests processed in the last 24 hours and submitted before Wednesday have been reported. Another 49 people - 33 men and 16 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 4,285. According to GCS, all 49 deaths were in patients with comorbidities. There were 6,854 COVID-19 hospitalisations in Romania as of Wednesday reported by GCS and 471 patients in intensive care. In Romania, 11,164 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 5,782 are in institutional isolation. Also, 37,206 people are in quarantine at home, and 8 in institutional quarantine. In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 435 fines amounting to 59,601 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bucharest City (211) and the counties of Cluj (99), Suceava (91), Prahova (84), Valcea (83) and Iasi (71) are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus since the previous reporting. The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus has remained constant at 6,599 and the death toll at 126, with no changes since the last reporting. As many as 714 people have been retested and reconfirmed COVID-19 positive. The heaviest COVID-19 caseloads in Romania as of Wednesday, September 16, were recorded in Bucharest City - 14,072 and in the counties of Suceava - 5,973, Arges - 5,302, Brasov - 5,252 and Prahova - 5,101. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, Daniel Popescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu, Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PNL says its candidate leads for Bucharest City Hall but the margin is thin Independent candidate Nicusor Dan, supported by the Liberals (PNL) and the progresist USR-PLUS alliance, leads in the race for Bucharest City Hall with 33% of the intended vote, followed closely by Social Democrat incumbent mayor Gabriela Firea (30.5%), according to a poll conducted by Novel (...)



Romanian Govt. to launch StarTech Innovation grant program maybe in November The new Start-Up Nation program aimed at supporting new, innovative companies could begin in November, provided that the authorities can respect the timing of other state aid schemes for companies, said the secretary of state in the Economy Ministry Liviu Rogojinaru. However, the Government (...)



Romania's Govt. publishes procedures for IT SMEs digitization grants program Romania's Government has published in the Official Journal the procedures to be followed by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the IT sector looking to apply for grants to develop their activity. These grants are part of a wider government program for digitizing SMEs in Romania, which has (...)



Retailer Profi surpasses carmaker Dacia as biggest employer in Romania Supermarket chain Profi, controlled by investment fund Mid Europa Partners, was the private company with the highest number of employees in Romania in 2019. It surpassed carmaker Dacia, which has dominated the ranking in recent years, according to Economica.net compiling data from the Trade (...)



Net units of Romanian pension funds up some 2% in August Romanian mandatory private pension funds' net assets increased to RON 68.5 billion (EUR 14.1 bln) at the end of August, up 18.6% compared to the same month of last year. Voluntary private pension fund's assets reached RON 2.7 bln (EUR 555 mln), up 13.9% year-on-year. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The (...)



Romanian state-owned EximBank pays EUR 59.4 mln to NBG for Banca Romaneasca Romanian state-owned EximBank paid EUR 59.4 million for a 99.28% stake in the National Bank of Greece - NBG's local subsidiary Banca Romaneasca. As part of the deal, it also transferred EUR 65 mln to NBG, as a collateral deposit that matured in July 2020 - when all the procedures related to (...)



Hidroelectrica to bid for 108MW wind farm in Romania Romanian state-owned hydropower group Hidroelectrica has initiated the procedures to submit a bid, on September 30, for the 108MW wind farm that the German utility group Steag is selling in eastern Romania. Hidroelectrica is seeking a consultant for the deal and is willing to pay EUR 280,000 (...)

