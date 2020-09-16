GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 total case count rises by 1.713 to 107.011; total death toll reaches 4.285

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 total case count rises by 1.713 to 107.011; total death toll reaches 4.285. As many as 1,713 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Wednesday. All the new cases involve patients that did not (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]