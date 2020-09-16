Orban: We adopted memorandum by which we decided to sign contract regarding design and execution of Pitesti-Craiova road



The Government adopted a memorandum for the signing of the contract regarding the design and execution of the fourth segment of the Pitesti-Craiova express way, said, on Wednesday, in Pitesti, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban. According to him, the measure was adopted after one of the companies participating in the auction contested both at the National Council for Solving Complaints, as well as in the courts, the public acquisition procedure, thus delaying the investment. "I have not seen such a thing, such a boycott, I repeat, unacceptable. I am sending a clear message that if they come to Romania and they imagine that this is the way they will have works in Romania on the path they've started they will do nothing but turn the Government, the institutions and especially the population hostile, which is why in the Government, because the law allows it, we have adopted a memorandum by which we have decided to sign the contract, after the rejection of the appeal with the National Council for Solving Complaints. From a legal point of view, we have this right and the contract for design and construction will be signed with the consortium that was declared the winner. I am very attached to this project. It's a very useful project for Pitesti, for Arges County, for Craiova, for Dolj County," said Orban. The head of the executive has also conducted, on Wednesday, in Pitesti a visit to the construction site of the Polyvalent Hall, investment financed from the budget of the National Investment Company. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)