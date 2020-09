Romania’s borrowing cost is double compared to euro area countries

Romania’s borrowing cost is double compared to euro area countries. The interest expenditures generated by Romania's public debt will rise by 13% to EUR 3.1 billion this year and by another 26% to EUR 3.9 bln in 2021, according to a forecast of the European Commission. The increase in interest expenses for Romania is among the highest in the EU, Profit.ro (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]