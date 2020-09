Romanian IT sector’s turnover up 26% in Jan-Jul

Romanian IT sector’s turnover up 26% in Jan-Jul. The turnover index in the Romanian IT and related services sector increased by 26% in January - July compared to last year's similar period. The growth rate was slightly slower, only 18.5% year-on-year in July alone. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The index reflects the nominal aggregate turnover of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]