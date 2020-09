Bucharest Opera reopens for indoor performances

The Bucharest National Opera (ONB) reopens for indoor performances this weekend, after a six-month shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In keeping with the authorities' recommendations concerning social distancing, tickets for only 130 seats of the Grand Hall's 915 will be on sale, ONB (...)