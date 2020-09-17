 
Romaniapress.com

September 17, 2020

Authorities sign contracts for last segments of Craiova - Pitesti expressway
Sep 17, 2020

Authorities sign contracts for last segments of Craiova - Pitesti expressway.

The Romanian state road construction and management company CNAIR signed the contracts for the last two of the four segments of the Craiova - Pitesti expressway with a group of local construction companies controlled by local businessman Dorinel Umbrarescu, Economica.net reported. The (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Start of the sub-marine pipeline installation works within the Midia - MGD natural gas development project EconMin Popescu: Romania, important step to ensure it is first country to extract gas from Black Sea By starting the works on the sub-marine pipeline within the Midia – MGD natural gas development project, Romania has taken an important step and makes sure that it will probably be the first... (...)

Health Min Tataru on World Patient Safety Day: Coronavirus pandemic unveils huge challenges, risks for healthcare workers The SARS-CoV-2 virus pandemic has unveiled huge challenges and risks for healthcare workers, Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Thursday on the occasion of World Patient Safety Day. On this occasion, he wished health to the 2,900 medical staff in need of medical care, being infected with the (...)

FORT: Free transport of children to schools is impossible to ensure, due to muddled reimbursement procedure The free transport of pupils to schools is impossible to ensure by the road transport companies, due to the muddled reimbursement procedure, a release sent on Thursday by the Federation of Romanian Transport Operators (FORT) shows. "The free transport of pupils is impossible to ensure, (...)

PM Orban: Express way, even motorway for faster, smoother movement between Constanta, southern littoral Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in Eforie on Thursday that the Government had foreseen a feasibility study for the construction of an express road or even a motorway that would allow the smoothflow of road traffic between the municipality of Constanta and the southern littoral resorts. The (...)

Matei Filipidescu Appointed Chief Financial Officer Of GSP Holding Matei Filipidescu was appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) within GSP Holding, a group of companies with activities in oil and natural gas extraction, in Romania's southeast county of Constanta, according to personal LinkedIn (...)

Profi Opens New Store Concept In Ploiesti Grocery retail chain Profi, held by buyout investor Mid Europa Partners, has opened a new store concept in the city of Ploiesti, called “Monaco”, a standard supermarket which also incorporates store concept fiiGo.

GCS: Romania's COVID -19 case count rises by 1.679 to 108.690; total death toll reaches 4.312 As many as 1,679 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Thursday. All the new cases involve patients that did not test (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |