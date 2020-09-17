Romanian state road company CNAIR promises Sibiu-Pitesti motorway by 2026

Romanian state road company CNAIR promises Sibiu-Pitesti motorway by 2026. The tender for the third section of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway will be launched soon, prime minister Ludovic Orban announced on September 16, Economica.net reported. The procedures have already started for three of the motorway's five segments, and the European Commission recently unlocked EUR (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]