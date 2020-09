Dedeman Set to Open Seventh Store in Bucharest

Dedeman Set to Open Seventh Store in Bucharest. DIY retailer Dedeman will open its seventh store in Bucharest, in Ghencea, at the end of this week, following a EUR29 million investment on a 59,000 square meter plot. This is its second store in the west of the city. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]