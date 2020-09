Coffee Maker Manufacturer Bialetti’s Romanian Plant Posts RON73M Revenue in 2019

Italian-held coffee maker and espresso machine manufacturer Bialetti saw the revenue of its plant in Prahova that employs 250 grow 13% to 73 million lei in 2019 compared with 2018. Last year's was the highest revenue of the company in Romania (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]