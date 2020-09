Romania Retail Universe Numbers 120,000 Stores

Romania Retail Universe Numbers 120,000 Stores. The retail universe in Romania numbers 120,000 stores and more than 90% of those have a floor area of less than 120 square meters, National Statistics Institute data show. On the other hand, there are only 84 stores of more than 10,000 square (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]