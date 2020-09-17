Romania’s Fondul Proprietatea cashes in EUR 115 mln from OMV Petrom sale

Romania’s Fondul Proprietatea cashes in EUR 115 mln from OMV Petrom sale. Fondul Proprietatea (FP), the biggest investment fund in Romania, completed on Wednesday, September 16, the sale of a 3% stake in oil and gas group OMV Petrom (SNP). The fund sold 1.7 billion OMV Petrom shares representing 3% of the company’s capital, through an accelerated bookbuild offering. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]