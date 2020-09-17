Romania Ranks 14th In The EU By New Car Registrations In January-August 2020

Romania ranks 14th in the European Union regarding new car registrations in January-August 2020, with 72,723 units, 37.5% fewer than in the same period in 2019, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) and the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM)