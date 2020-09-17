 
Romaniapress.com

September 17, 2020

PM Orban attending start of construction works at subsea pipeline under Midia-MGD natural gas project
Sep 17, 2020

PM Orban attending start of construction works at subsea pipeline under Midia-MGD natural gas project.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday attended in the Corbu rural town in Constanta County the start of the construction works at the subsea pipeline that makes the object of the Midia-MGD natural gas project developed by Black Sea Oil and Gas company, part of the Carlyle Energy Group. The head of the Executive stated that the project, worth a total of 400 million US dollars, is an extremely important one, with this being the first offshore natural gas deposit exploited in Romania. "I am honoured to be here today for this symbolic moment when we start a fundamental project for Romania's development. This symbolic moment basically represents the entry of the pipeline into the sea, how it goes from the land towards the sea. Because it does not go directly into the sea, but it goes underground first, under the beach. Basically, this is a symbolic moment that shows the clear will to finalize an extremely important project for Romania, representing the start of exploitation of our first natural gas deposit offshore. (...) Besides the 100 billion that we have invested until now, the value of this project reaches 400 million US dollars, which means that this is a project with great value and very complex, meant to achieve a simple thing: bring the natural gas that exists offshore into Romania's natural gas network so that the gas can then reach the natural gas transmission system," said Orban. He underscored that the project is also "a very concrete illustration of the strategic partnership between Romania and the United States of America." "There are two companies involved in this project, Black Sea Oil and Gas, working in partnership with the Grupul de Servicii Petroliere [Oil Services Group], a very concrete illustration of the strategic partnership between Romania and the United States of America. Black Sea Oil and Gas, owned by the Carlyle Group, has a license for operating and exploiting the deposit, in partnership with another company, Grupul de Servicii Petroliere [Oil Services Group], which is 100 per cent Romanian, a company that has developed of a spectacular manner in the past 15 years and achieved projects in very many areas of our world, complex projects, extremely important projects, which were developed and finalized under the best conditions," Ludovic Orban said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Start of the sub-marine pipeline installation works within the Midia - MGD natural gas development project EconMin Popescu: Romania, important step to ensure it is first country to extract gas from Black Sea By starting the works on the sub-marine pipeline within the Midia – MGD natural gas development project, Romania has taken an important step and makes sure that it will probably be the first... (...)

Health Min Tataru on World Patient Safety Day: Coronavirus pandemic unveils huge challenges, risks for healthcare workers The SARS-CoV-2 virus pandemic has unveiled huge challenges and risks for healthcare workers, Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Thursday on the occasion of World Patient Safety Day. On this occasion, he wished health to the 2,900 medical staff in need of medical care, being infected with the (...)

FORT: Free transport of children to schools is impossible to ensure, due to muddled reimbursement procedure The free transport of pupils to schools is impossible to ensure by the road transport companies, due to the muddled reimbursement procedure, a release sent on Thursday by the Federation of Romanian Transport Operators (FORT) shows. "The free transport of pupils is impossible to ensure, (...)

PM Orban: Express way, even motorway for faster, smoother movement between Constanta, southern littoral Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in Eforie on Thursday that the Government had foreseen a feasibility study for the construction of an express road or even a motorway that would allow the smoothflow of road traffic between the municipality of Constanta and the southern littoral resorts. The (...)

Matei Filipidescu Appointed Chief Financial Officer Of GSP Holding Matei Filipidescu was appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) within GSP Holding, a group of companies with activities in oil and natural gas extraction, in Romania's southeast county of Constanta, according to personal LinkedIn (...)

Profi Opens New Store Concept In Ploiesti Grocery retail chain Profi, held by buyout investor Mid Europa Partners, has opened a new store concept in the city of Ploiesti, called “Monaco”, a standard supermarket which also incorporates store concept fiiGo.

GCS: Romania's COVID -19 case count rises by 1.679 to 108.690; total death toll reaches 4.312 As many as 1,679 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Thursday. All the new cases involve patients that did not test (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |