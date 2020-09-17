P3 Logistic Parks leased out a total of 58,637 m2 of logistic and office space in the first half of 2020



P3 Logistic Parks (“P3”) has announced it leased out, in the first half of 2020, a total of 58,637 square meters of logistic and office space to clients such as Gebrüder Weiss Romania, Interbrands Marketing & Distribution, Logwin or Just Master Activities. Of the total number of transactions, (...)