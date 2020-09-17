World Bank report: Children in Romania will reach only 58% of their productive potential, compared to 75% in Poland



A child born in Romania today will achieve only about half of the productive potential of a fully educated adult in good health, says the latest update of the World Bank’s Human Capital Index (HCI), which measures pre-pandemic human capital outcomes around the world. The Human Capital Index (...)