Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,679 to 108,690, death toll hits 4,312. As many as 1,679 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Thursday. All the new cases involve patients that did not test positive before. According to GCS information on persons declared cured will be released as soon as possible, as it is not available at the usual time due to technical changes in data centralisation application. Romania's COVID-19 total case count reached 108,690 on Thursday. According to GCS, 2,160,669 tests have been processed nationwide in Romania. Of these, 24,025 were performed in the last 24 hours - 15,292 based on the definition of the case and the medical protocol and 8,733 upon request. Since the last GCS reporting, the results of 100 tests processed in the last 24 hours and submitted before Wednesday have been reported. Another 27 people - 18 men and 9 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 4,312. According to GCS, 26 deaths were in patients with comorbidities. There were 6,960 COVID-19 hospitalisations in Romania as of Thursday reported by GCS and 460 patients in intensive care. In Romania, 11,540 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 5,807 are in institutional isolation. Also, 38,167 people are in quarantine at home, and 7 in institutional quarantine. In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 667 fines amounting to 163,800 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bucharest City (244) and the counties of Iasi (110), Valcea (83) and Cluj (82) are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus since the previous reporting. The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus has remained constant at 6,599 and the death toll at 126, with no changes since the last reporting. As many as 478 people have been retested and reconfirmed COVID-19 positive. The heaviest COVID-19 caseloads in Romania as of Thursday, September 17, were recorded in Bucharest City - 14,316 and in the counties of Suceava - 6,033, Arges - 5,337, Brasov - 5,312 and Prahova - 5,1660.