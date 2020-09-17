Romanian Army receives main equipment part of the first Patriot surface-to-air long-range missile system. Ciuca: It is one of the most efficient and best air defence systems, three more to follow by 2022



Romanian Army receives main equipment part of the first Patriot surface-to-air long-range missile system. Ciuca: It is one of the most efficient and best air defence systems, three more to follow by 2022.

Romania’s Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca said Thursday that Patriot missile system received the same day is one of the most efficient and best air defence systems in existence and that it will be followed by three more to join the Romanian Air Force by the end of 2022. “The Black... The post (...)