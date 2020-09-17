BNR has sent 70% of its employees working remotely less than two weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic



BNR has sent 70% of its employees working remotely less than two weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has sent 70% of its employees working remotely less than two weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic, Mugur Tolici, BNR Human Resources Officer, said Thursday. “All the measures that were taken inside the national bank were to ensure continuity of operations and that (...)