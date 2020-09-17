Donalam steel plant is investing over 11 million euros in modernizing the hot rolling mill in Calarasi

Donalam steel plant is investing over 11 million euros in modernizing the hot rolling mill in Calarasi. AFV Beltrame Group, Donalam’s main shareholder, one of the largest European producers of merchant bars and special steels, is investing over 11 million euros in the modernization of the hot rolling mill within the Donalam steel plant in Calarasi. The new technology will replace the old one, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]