Enel X Romania installed two new electric vehicle charging stations in Timișoara

Enel X Romania installed two new electric vehicle charging stations in Timișoara. Enel X Romania, part of Enel X, the advanced energy services division of Enel Group, has put into operation two new charging stations for electric vehicles, one in Dumbrăvița, near Timișoara, and one in Banat’s capital, on 16 Decembrie 1989 Boulevard. Thus, the charging points network developed by (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]