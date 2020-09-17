 
Ministry of Education: Pupils from 300 schools to take online lessons
Three hundred educational units are conducting courses according to the third scenario, online, from home, 4,375 - to the 2nd scenario (mixed) and in 12,981 units there will be daily participation in classes - scenario 1, the Ministry of Education and Research (MEC) informs, on Thursday, in a press release. "Today, September 17, according to the data transmitted by the county school inspectorates (except for the municipality of Bucharest), the following situation is being registered: 12,981 educational units in scenario 1 (S1) - the daily participation (face to face) of all pre-schoolers and pupils in the educational units, with the observance and application of all the healthcare protection rules, 4,375 educational units in scenario 2 (S2). This entails the daily participation (face to face) of all the preschoolers and pupils in primary education, in the eighth and twelfth grade, with the observance and application of all the protection rules, respectively the partial return (by rotation of one or two weeks) of the pupils from the other secondary and high school classes, with the observance and application of all the protection rules. Three hundred educational units in scenario 3 (S3) - the participation of all preschoolers and pupils in online activities/lessons," the ministry explained. The boards of directors of the schools are adopting the scenario proposals and, implicitly, their change, depending on the analysis of the epidemiological situation carried out by the public health directorates and the National Institute of Public Health, of the existing infrastructure and resources in each teaching unit. MEC recalls that, according to the joint order of the Minister of Education and Research and the Minister of Health no. 5,487 / 1494 / 01.09.2020, the epidemiological criterion based on which the educational units/institutions establish one of the three operating scenarios is the cumulative incidence rate, respectively: the total number of new cases in the last 14 days per 1,000 inhabitants.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

