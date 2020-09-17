GCS: Romania’s COVID -19 case count rises by 1.679 to 108.690; total death toll reaches 4.312

As many as 1,679 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Thursday. All the new cases involve patients that did not test (...)