Budget revision, passed in Parliament with PSD’s amendment on 40% increase in pension point. Ciolacu: We did justice to 5 million pensioners.

The plenary session of Parliament passed, on Tuesday, the budget revision for 2020 with the Social Democratic Party’s (PSD) amendment regarding the increase in the pension point by 40%. There were 242 votes in favor, 147 against and 11 abstentions. The parliamentarians decided, at the proposal (...)