GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 1.059 to 114.648; death toll reaches 4.503

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 1.059 to 114.648; death toll reaches 4.503. As many as 1,059 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Tuesday. All the new cases involve patients that did not test (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]