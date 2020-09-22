Tennis: Tecau, Rojer qualify for quarterfinals of Hamburg tournament, after Colombians Cabal, Farah abandon

Tennis: Tecau, Rojer qualify for quarterfinals of Hamburg tournament, after Colombians Cabal, Farah abandon. Romanian-Dutch pair Horia Tecau/Jean-Julien Rojer has qualified for the quarterfinals of the doubles event of the tennis tournament in Hamburg (ATP), equipped with total prizes worth 1,062,520 euros, after Colombian players Juan Sebastian Cabal, Robert Farah abandoned on Tuesday, at 6-6. The match ended in 51 minutes. Tecau and Rojer won a cheque of 13,570 euros and 90 ATP doubles points. The Romanian-Dutch pair total score in direct matches against Colombians Cabal/Farah is now 8-4, with today's being the third consecutive victory. In the quarterfinals, Tecau and his partner are set to meet the winners of the match between Frederik Nielsen (Denmark)/Tim Puetz (Germany) - Nicolas Mahut/Fabrice Martin (France).