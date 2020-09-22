 
September 22, 2020

Iohannis: We need innovation, environmentally friendly, safe technology
Sep 22, 2020

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that sustainable economic growth and "environmentally friendly and safe technology" are needed for sustainable economic growth. "For sustainable economic growth, we need environmentally friendly and safe technology. We need responsible decisions and actions, both from the authorities and from the business milieu. And we need innovation," Iohannis said after a visit to Continental Automotive Timisoara. The head of state awarded the Continental Company the Order "Industrial and Commercial Merit" in the rank of Officer on the anniversary of its 20 years of presence in Romania. "20 years ago, you started working in Romania, in this city that is the kilometer zero of our democracy and freedom. Timisoara is, without any doubt, a symbol of our democratic change, but also of development. Now, you are one of the biggest exporters of the Romanian economy. You have over 20,000 employees in our country, a third of whom are engineers and IT specialists in research and development centers. You are a constant partner in vocational education for the younger generations. For the outstanding performance of the company and the results obtained, I decided to decorate today, in Timisoara, the company Continental Automotive Romania," said President Iohannis. He congratulated the company's management for the way it understood to offer, over time, development and investment opportunities, both locally and for the economy. President Iohannis indicated that the talks with Continental representatives focused on investments, future plans, contribution to the economic development of the area, the economic impact of the pandemic and the involvement of the business environment in managing local effects. President Iohannis welcomed initiatives to support the health sector. According to the head of state, the automotive industry is one of the main vectors of competitiveness of the economy. He stressed that the partnership with the IT industry and research and development activities will turn this sector into a "spearhead for the industry of the future". He said that in the context of managing the health crisis and its effects on the economy, he was directly involved, together with the Government, in identifying the best ways to respond to these challenges. He also pointed out that the challenges of the future, including the involvement of traditional university centers in supporting smart industry, the digital agenda and the environment, should be a constant concern for all. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
