ForMin Aurescu pleads at UN for economic relaunch to be “as dynamic and as green as possible”



Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu underscored the importance of making “all efforts” for the economic relaunch to be “as dynamic and as green as possible,” according to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Objectives and the Paris Agreement on climate, on the occasion of his (...)