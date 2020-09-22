Swiss Capital Asset Management Reaches 5.24% Holding Of Voting Rights Of SIF Oltenia
Regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) said Tuesday in a stock market report that closed-end investment fund Active Plus managed by Societatea de Administrare de Investiţii (SAI) Swiss Capital Asset Management (AM), exceeded the 5% threshold of the voting rights of SIF Oltenia on Sept (...)
