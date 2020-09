Italian Artisanal Ice Cream Brand La Romana Opens First Gelato Shop In Bucharest In EUR350,000 Investment

Italian Artisanal Ice Cream Brand La Romana Opens First Gelato Shop In Bucharest In EUR350,000 Investment. Italian artisanal ice cream brand La Romana, brought to Romania by telecom retailer Arsis, is starting to expand in franchise system, and the first gelato shop was opened within AFI Cotroceni shopping center. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]