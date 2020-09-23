Romanian construction group gets another EUR 286 mln motorway contract

Romanian construction group gets another EUR 286 mln motorway contract. Tehnostrade and Spedition UMB, two construction companies owned by local businessman Dorinel Umbrarescu, in association with Electromontaj Bucharest, won a RON 1.39 billion ( EUR 286 million) contract with the state road management company CNAIR for the design and execution of approximately 30 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]