Romanian PM Orban promises support for Cluj-Napoca subway. Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday, September 22, that the Government supports, together with the Transport Ministry, the construction of the Cluj-Napoca subway, a project that he says is "important and bold." The project's first phase consists of an initial 16-km line. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]