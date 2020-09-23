OMV Petrom reports non-cash net impairment under revised oil price forecast
Sep 23, 2020
OMV Petrom reports non-cash net impairment under revised oil price forecast.
Romanian oil company OMV Petrom estimates non-cash net impairments of around RON 350 million (EUR 72 mln) after tax, triggered by the revision of price assumptions. In Upstream, the company expects total non-cash net impairments of around RON 800 mln after tax, as it reduced its long-term (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]