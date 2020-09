Romanian Chamber of Commerce: trade gap may hit EUR 19 bln this year

Romanian Chamber of Commerce: trade gap may hit EUR 19 bln this year. Romania's foreign trade gap will reach EUR 18.5-19 billion this year, up from under EUR 17.3 bln in 2019, according to the head of the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR) Mihai Daraban, local Agerpres reported. The trade deficit in the rolling 12 months as of July was EUR 17.76 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]