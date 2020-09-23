Romanian business association asks for more clarity in distributing the EUR 1 bln grants

Romanian business association asks for more clarity in distributing the EUR 1 bln grants. The Coalition for Romania's Development (CDR) has asked the Government to speed up the distribution of the EUR 1 billion grants co-financed from non-reimbursable European funds to eligible companies, according to a press release. The Government has launched the web portal for companies willing (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]