Romanian regulator still working on exit rules from private pension funds
Sep 23, 2020
The department in charge of the private pension sector within Romania's financial market regulator ASF is working on several alternative scenarios for retired recipients of private pensions, but the decision will eventually be political, the Economica.net reported quoting sources familiar with (...)
