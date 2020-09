Romania Sunflower Production Down 30% This Season

Romania Sunflower Production Down 30% This Season. Romania ranked first in the European Union by area of land allocated to sunflower crops and production, 3.4 million in 2019, but farmers expect production to shrink by 30% to 2.4 million tons this year, due to the drought affecting the entire country in the spring and some regions in the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]