Romanian Post opens new road postal route, Bucharest - Milan

Romanian Post opens new road postal route, Bucharest - Milan. The Romanian Post (Posta Romana, CNPR) has extended its road network at the European level by the inauguration of a new road route, Bucharest - Milan, the company announced on Wednesday. According to a release of the Romanian Post, the new route will ensure the exchange of post between Italy and Romania. The first transport done by the road fleet of the Romanian Post has already reached Milan, loaded with over a ton of postal deliveries. "The unprecedented situation that disrupted the company this year and, besides other restrictions, the closing of airports led to uncontrollable delays and has forced us to find alternative transport routes in order to deliver to their destination postal deliveries from the clients of the Romanian Post. Thus we decided to establish a new road route between Bucharest and Milan and vice versa. We desire, thus, to be able to fulfill our mission of building connections between people," said Horia Grigorescu, the General Director of the CNPR, quoted in the company's release.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]