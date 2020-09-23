WWF starts work on Romania’s first rural co-working campus in the Carpathian Mountains

WWF starts work on Romania’s first rural co-working campus in the Carpathian Mountains. WWF, together with the local community from the small village of Armenis and innovators in sustainable architecture, started work on WeWilder - the first rural hub in Romania, which will comprise co-working and living spaces. The rural campus in Armenis, in the Southwestern Carpathian (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]