SmartBill Barometer: Romanian SME Turnover Drops 14% on Month in August

SmartBill Barometer: Romanian SME Turnover Drops 14% on Month in August. The turnover of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Romania fell by 13.85% in August compared with July and by 3.76% compared with August 2019, a barometer released by SmartBill on Wednesday showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]