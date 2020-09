SLS Cargo Leases 15,500 Sqm Warehouse Space in P3 Bucharest A1

Transport and logistics firm SLS CARGO has leased 15,500 square meters of warehouse space in P3 Bucharest A1, located approximately 13 km west of Bucharest's city center, in a transaction advised by real estate consultancy firm (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]