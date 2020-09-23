Romania considers introducing mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers entering the country, health minister says

Romania considers introducing mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers entering the country, health minister says. Romania is considering introducing mandatory COVID-19 tests for those coming to the country from abroad, health minister Nelu Tataru said on Wednesday, September 23. A proposal in this sense is to be made to the National Committee for Emergency Situations and the government. Asked who will (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]