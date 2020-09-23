Romania considers introducing mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers entering the country, health minister says
Sep 23, 2020
Romania is considering introducing mandatory COVID-19 tests for those coming to the country from abroad, health minister Nelu Tataru said on Wednesday, September 23. A proposal in this sense is to be made to the National Committee for Emergency Situations and the government. Asked who will (...)
