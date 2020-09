C&W Echinox: Just 13% of Romania's Residential Stock Built in Last 30 Years

C&W Echinox: Just 13% of Romania's Residential Stock Built in Last 30 Years. Just 13.4% of the 9.1 million residential units in Romania were built in the last 30 years, between 1990 and 2019, and the residential stock mainly consists of apartments built under the communist regime, a report by real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]