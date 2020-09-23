Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,767 to 116,415, death toll hits 4,550

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,767 to 116,415, death toll hits 4,550. As many as 1,767 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Wednesday. All the new cases involve patients that did not test positive before. Romania's SARS-CoV-2 total case count reached 116,415 on Wednesday. As many as 93,558 persons were declared cured. The figure is the total number of cured persons since the pandemic beginning and has resulted after the Health Ministry and the National Center of Intervention Coordination and Management (CNCCI) data revision and update. According to GCS, 2,278,125 tests have been processed nationwide in Romania. Of these, 24,544 were performed in the last 24 hours - 15,165 based on the definition of the case and the medical protocol and 9,379 upon request. Another 47 people - 35 men and 12 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 4,550. According to GCS, 45 deaths recorded are of patients who experienced comorbidities. One deceased patient had no comorbidities, and for another no comorbidities have been reported to date. Two deaths were recorded in the age category 20-29 years, three deaths in the age category 40-49 years, five - in the category 50-59 years, 10 - in the age category 60-69 years, 16 - in the age category 70-79 years and 11 deaths in the category over 80 years. As many as 681 people retested positive for SARS-CoV-2, says GCS. A number of 7,061 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in specialist healthcare facilities as of Sunday and 498 patients were in intensive care. In Romania, 8,917 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 6,959 are in institutional isolation. Also, 23,442 people are in quarantine at home, and 179 in institutional quarantine. In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 511 fines amounting to 114,024 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of Romanians outside the country confirmed with the new coronavirus stays unchanged at 6,612, and the number of deaths, 126, also remains unchanged since the last report. The heaviest SARS-CoV-2 caseloads in Romania so far were recorded in Bucharest City - 15,605 and in the counties of Suceava - 6,285, Brasov - 5,660, Prahova - 5,419 and Arges - 5,418.AGERPRES(RO - authors: Eusebi Manolache, Daniel Popescu, editors: Georgiana Tanasescu, Florin Marin; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]