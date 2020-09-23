HealthMin Tataru: I do not expect new lockdown

HealthMin Tataru: I do not expect new lockdown. The Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, stated on Wednesday at the Fundeni Institute that he does not expect a new lockdown, but wants everyone to respect the rules to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. "I do not expect a new lockdown, I expect everyone to respect some rules and some precautions. If we do not respect it, we can have all sorts of scenarios. Given that we are in a particularly difficult month with the resumption of many activities, we ask nothing more than respecting those application norms of those resumptions of activity," Tataru said. He stated that if rules are not respected the number of infection cases with the novel coronavirus will increase. "Respecting these norms, we have a maintaining of a plateau, of around 1:500 cases a day, following that in the second half of October, after we go through this hard month, we can think of a descending slope. If we do not respect these things, we may see a rise up to 2,000 cases a day and then we will see trembling in the emergency and intensive care units, as well as in the infectious diseases units," the minister also said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]