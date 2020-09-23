Telekom Romania announces the launch of two new hosting data centers following an investment of 3.5 million euros



Telekom Romania inaugurated two data centers, a 3.5 million euros investment, after the four in Bucharest and two in Brașov, thus becoming the Romanian operator with the largest network of centers for providing data hosting services (HDC). Telekom Romania continues to improve its network, in (...)