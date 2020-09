Western Romania: Dogs kill all kangaroos at Timisoara Zoo

Western Romania: Dogs kill all kangaroos at Timisoara Zoo. Three dogs killed all the kangaroos at the Timisoara Zoo, in western Romania. They also attacked an emu, but the bird managed to jump over the fence and run away, according to Tion.ro. The dogs entered the Zoo on the night of Monday to Tuesday. The zookeepers believe they dug a hole under the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]