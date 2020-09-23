 
Romaniapress.com

September 23, 2020

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 1.767 t 116.415, death toll hits 4.450
Sep 23, 2020

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 1.767 t 116.415, death toll hits 4.450.

As many as 1,767 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Wednesday. All the new cases involve patients that did not (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Head of Romanian Gendarmerie called to the DNA: I'm not considering resigning The head of the Romanian Gendarmerie, Bogdan Enescu, stated, on Thursday, upon exiting the headquarters of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), that he is not considering resigning. “I am not considering this aspect because it’s not imposed in this case,” said Enescu, asked about a (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1.639 to 118.054; death toll reaches 4,591 As many as 1,639 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Thursday. All the new cases involve patients that did not test (...)

Nicusor Dan meets Iohannis: We discussed about Bucharest in general terms The candidate supported by National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union – Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS) running for the Capital City Hall, Nicusor Dan, and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had a meeting on Thursday with President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni (...)

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,639 to 118,054, death toll hits 4,591 As many as 1,639 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Thursday. All the new cases involve patients that did not test (...)

Coronavirus in Romania: 1.639 cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours

Law rejecting OUG on gradual increase of child allowances is constitutional (sources) The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) rejected, on Thursday, as unfounded, the Government's notification regarding the Law rejecting OUG 123/2020 for the amendment of article 3 of Law 61/1993 on the state allowance for children, sources from CCR specified for AGERPRES. On August 19, the (...)

Italian investors launch EUR 70 mln residential project in the heart of Bucharest's biggest business district Nusco Imobiliara, a real estate developer controlled by the Italian Nusco family, has started a new residential project in northern Bucharest. Nusco City will be developed on a land plot of 2.5 hectares in the Pipera/Aviatiei area, the biggest office district in Bucharest. It will include 600 (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |