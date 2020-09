Patria Bank Seeks To Sell Bonds Worth At Least EUR3M

Patria Bank Seeks To Sell Bonds Worth At Least EUR3M. Lender Patria Bank (PBK.RO) said in a stock market report Wednesday that it plans to sell subordinated bonds, with a minimum value of EUR3 million and a maximum value of EUR5 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]